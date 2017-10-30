Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge suspended for almost 2 hours due to lightning

SINGAPORE: The Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2017 was suspended for nearly two hours on Monday (Oct 30) evening due to lightning as the endurance contest entered its third day.



It was the longest disruption to the competition in its 16-year history.

The heavy rain started at about 7.00pm and the competition was suspended at 7.30pm due to lightning.







Contestants returned to their cars at about 9.15pm, after a nearly two-hour break.



They were allowed to stand under a sheltered area during the break, but not sit or squat.



As of about 8.30pm, the contestants appeared to be in high spirits, standing around chatting with each other.

This is the third time in the competition's history that it has had to be suspended due to lightning.



Contestants in the 2008 edition were given a 46-minute break when thunder and lightning forced the competition to be suspended for the first time. A thunderstorm during the 2013 competition gave contestants an extra hour-long break.

As of 10.15pm, there were 32 contenders left in the 2017 competition, comprising 17 Singaporeans and 15 regional contestants.

More rain is forecast for the coming days, according to the four-day outlook on the National Environment Agency's website.



Thundery showers are expected on Tuesday afternoon, as well as in the late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday.