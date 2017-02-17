Mediacorp to broadcast Budget 2017 statement live

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp said on Friday (Feb 17) it will broadcast the 2017 Budget statement live on Channel NewsAsia, 938LIVE, channelnewsasia.com, todayonline.com and Toggle.

Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s Budget statement next Monday at 3.30pm in Parliament.

Following the Budget statement, Mediacorp will be producing the Singapore Budget Forum 2017 in four language versions. The forums comprise speakers from the Government, business leaders and subject matter specialists who will be exchanging views on the Budget.

The lineup of Mediacorp's coverage of the Budget 2017 statement is as follows:

ENGLISH LANGUAGE COVERAGE

Television

Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm, Channel NewsAsia "Live" telecast of the Budget 2017 statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament Thursday, Feb 23, 8pm to 9pm, Channel NewsAsia; and

Thursday, Feb 23, 9.30pm to 10.30pm, Channel 5 Singapore Budget Forum 2017: A special promme examining the key details of Singapore Budget 2017 and its impact, in a conversation with Second Minister for Finance and Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong

Radio

Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm, 938LIVE "Live" telecast of the 2017 Budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament Tuesday, Feb 21, 8am to 9am, 938LIVE 938LIVE Budget 2017 Special: Presenters Keith de Souza and Bharati Jagdish address questions from the public and discuss the main takeaways from the Budget with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Finance & Ministry of Law Indranee Rajah

TODAY

From Tuesday, Feb 21 Comprehensive coverage of Singapore Budget 2017, including in-depth analysis, insights and commentary

Digital

Channel NewsAsia: www.channelnewsasia.com/budget2017 Special reports and "live" updates will be available. Real-time updates also available on Twitter and Facebook Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm on www.channelnewsasia.com/budget2017 "Live" streaming of the 2017 Budget Statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament TODAY: www.todayonline.com/singapore/budget2017 Special reports and updates on Budget 2017. Updates also available on Facebook and Twitter Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm on www.todayonline.com/singapore/budget2017 "Live" streaming of the 2017 Budget Statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm on www.toggle.sg/budget2017 A simulcast of the 2017 Budget Statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament with "live" captions and catch-up available globally

MANDARIN COVERAGE

Television

Thursday, Feb 23, 10.30pm to 11.30pm, Channel 8 Singapore Budget Forum 2017 (预算案面面观 2017) : A Budget special with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann

Radio

Monday, Feb 20, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Capital 95.8FM Singapore Budget Forum panel discussion with President for the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises Kurt Wee and UOB Head of Investor Relations and Research Jimmy Koh Monday, Feb 20, 8.30pm to 9pm, Capital 95.8FM Singapore Budget Forum special with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann

Digital

Channel 8 News: www.channel8news.sg/caspecials Special reports and "live" updates on the microsite

MALAY LANGUAGE COVERAGE

Television

Saturday, Feb 25, 8.30pm to 9.30pm, Suria Singapore Budget Forum 2017: A Budget special with Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli

Radio

Saturday, Feb 25, 8.30pm to 9.30pm (simulcast Suria), WARNA 94.2FM Belanjawan 2017 – Bersama Menteri: A simulcast of Belanjawan 2017 – Bersama Menteri on Suria

Digital

Berita: News portal and Facebook page A special section with news, video clips and graphics relating to Budget 2017

TAMIL LANGUAGE COVERAGE

Television

Sunday, Feb 26, 9pm to 10pm, Vasantham Ethiroli: வரவுசெலவுத் திட்டம் 2017

வர்த்தக, சதொழில் அமைச்ெர் எஸ் ஈஸ்வரனுடன் ஒரு விரிவொன கலந்துமரயொடல் A closer look at what to expect from Budget 2017 with Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran

Radio

Sunday, Feb 26, 9pm to 10pm, Oli 96.8FM A simulcast of the Tamil Budget Forum

Digital