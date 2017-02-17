Mediacorp to broadcast Budget 2017 statement live
Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s Budget statement next Monday at 3.30pm in Parliament.
- Posted 17 Feb 2017 21:17
- Updated 17 Feb 2017 21:21
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp said on Friday (Feb 17) it will broadcast the 2017 Budget statement live on Channel NewsAsia, 938LIVE, channelnewsasia.com, todayonline.com and Toggle.
Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s Budget statement next Monday at 3.30pm in Parliament.
Following the Budget statement, Mediacorp will be producing the Singapore Budget Forum 2017 in four language versions. The forums comprise speakers from the Government, business leaders and subject matter specialists who will be exchanging views on the Budget.
The lineup of Mediacorp's coverage of the Budget 2017 statement is as follows:
ENGLISH LANGUAGE COVERAGE
Television
Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm, Channel NewsAsia
"Live" telecast of the Budget 2017 statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament
Thursday, Feb 23, 8pm to 9pm, Channel NewsAsia; and
Thursday, Feb 23, 9.30pm to 10.30pm, Channel 5
Singapore Budget Forum 2017: A special promme examining the key details of Singapore Budget 2017 and its impact, in a conversation with Second Minister for Finance and Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong
Radio
Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm, 938LIVE
"Live" telecast of the 2017 Budget statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament
Tuesday, Feb 21, 8am to 9am, 938LIVE
938LIVE Budget 2017 Special: Presenters Keith de Souza and Bharati Jagdish address questions from the public and discuss the main takeaways from the Budget with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Finance & Ministry of Law Indranee Rajah
TODAY
From Tuesday, Feb 21
Comprehensive coverage of Singapore Budget 2017, including in-depth analysis, insights and commentary
Digital
Channel NewsAsia: www.channelnewsasia.com/budget2017
Special reports and "live" updates will be available. Real-time updates also available on Twitter and Facebook
Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm on www.channelnewsasia.com/budget2017
"Live" streaming of the 2017 Budget Statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament
TODAY: www.todayonline.com/singapore/budget2017
Special reports and updates on Budget 2017. Updates also available on Facebook and Twitter
Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm on www.todayonline.com/singapore/budget2017
"Live" streaming of the 2017 Budget Statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament
Monday, Feb 20, 3.30pm on www.toggle.sg/budget2017
A simulcast of the 2017 Budget Statement delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat from Parliament with "live" captions and catch-up available globally
MANDARIN COVERAGE
Television
Thursday, Feb 23, 10.30pm to 11.30pm, Channel 8
Singapore Budget Forum 2017 (预算案面面观 2017) : A Budget special with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann
Radio
Monday, Feb 20, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Capital 95.8FM
Singapore Budget Forum panel discussion with President for the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises Kurt Wee and UOB Head of Investor Relations and Research Jimmy Koh
Monday, Feb 20, 8.30pm to 9pm, Capital 95.8FM
Singapore Budget Forum special with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann
Digital
Channel 8 News: www.channel8news.sg/caspecials
Special reports and "live" updates on the microsite
MALAY LANGUAGE COVERAGE
Television
Saturday, Feb 25, 8.30pm to 9.30pm, Suria
Singapore Budget Forum 2017: A Budget special with Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli
Radio
Saturday, Feb 25, 8.30pm to 9.30pm (simulcast Suria), WARNA 94.2FM
Belanjawan 2017 – Bersama Menteri: A simulcast of Belanjawan 2017 – Bersama Menteri on Suria
Digital
Berita: News portal and Facebook page
A special section with news, video clips and graphics relating to Budget 2017
TAMIL LANGUAGE COVERAGE
Television
Sunday, Feb 26, 9pm to 10pm, Vasantham
Ethiroli: வரவுசெலவுத் திட்டம் 2017
வர்த்தக, சதொழில் அமைச்ெர் எஸ் ஈஸ்வரனுடன் ஒரு விரிவொன கலந்துமரயொடல்
A closer look at what to expect from Budget 2017 with Minister for Trade and Industry S Iswaran
Radio
Sunday, Feb 26, 9pm to 10pm, Oli 96.8FM
A simulcast of the Tamil Budget Forum
Digital
Seithi: www.seithi.mediacorp.sg/mobilet/specialreports/budget2017
A special Seithi news portal with news articles, video clips and graphics
- CNA/cy/dl