Mediacorp wins 2 awards on first night of Asian Television Awards

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp on Thursday (Nov 30) clinched two awards on the first night of the Asian Television Awards at Suntec City, taking home wins for Best Digital Fiction and Non-Fiction Programme/Series and Best Direction (Non-Fiction).



With a total of 45 nominations across 24 categories this year, Mediacorp was the most nominated broadcaster.



Channel NewsAsia's documentary To Live-Disaster won the Best Direction (Non-Fiction) award.



Mediacorp Toggle clinched the Best Digital Fiction and Non-Fiction Programme/Series award for its original show Patisserie Fighting.



A total of 29 awards were presented on the first night of the two-part award show.



Another 17 awards will be given out on Friday in a televised show that will be broadcast live in various participating countries.



The ceremony will be hosted by Singapore’s Stephanie Carrington, Malaysia’s Baki Zainal and China’s Wang Li Huan. Other familiar faces who have been confirmed to be attending include Nat Ho, Chua Enlai, Alaric Tay, Oon Shu An and more.



The Terrestrial Broadcaster of the Year honour will also be awarded on Friday, a highly coveted honour that Mediacorp has won 13 times.