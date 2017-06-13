Mediacorp wins multiple honours at global marketing awards

Singapore

Mediacorp's new campus at Stars Avenue.
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp won three gold and five bronze awards at the latest PromaxBDA Global Excellence Awards, including a gold and three bronze awards for its #ILoveMumChallenge campaign. 

The awards ceremony, held in Las Vegas recently, saw the media company clinch the following:

  • #ILoveYouMumChallenge campaign
    Gold – Internal Marketing or Sizzle
    Bronze – Webisode or Viral Video
    Bronze – Special Project Award
    Bronze – Content for Digital Promotion
  • Channel 5 comedy Fine Tune
    Gold – Press Kit
    Bronze – Premium or Specialty Items
  • Channel 5 drama The Hush
    Gold – Dramatic Program Campaign
    Bronze – Consumer or Trade Campaign - Program

The PromaxBDA Global Excellence Awards competition is one that recognises outstanding marketing achievements in the entertainment industry globally.

Paul Chan, Lead for Branding & Promotions, Chinese Audience, Mediacorp said: “The #ILoveYouMumChallenge is a transmedia social movement created to encourage children of all ages to muster the courage to say 'I Love You!' to their mothers.

"We are very happy that this meaningful initiative not only touched the hearts of Singaporeans but an international panel of judges for its universal message."

