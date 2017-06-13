Mediacorp wins multiple honours at global marketing awards
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp won three gold and five bronze awards at the latest PromaxBDA Global Excellence Awards, including a gold and three bronze awards for its #ILoveMumChallenge campaign.
The awards ceremony, held in Las Vegas recently, saw the media company clinch the following:
- #ILoveYouMumChallenge campaign
Gold – Internal Marketing or Sizzle
Bronze – Webisode or Viral Video
Bronze – Special Project Award
Bronze – Content for Digital Promotion
- Channel 5 comedy Fine Tune
Gold – Press Kit
Bronze – Premium or Specialty Items
- Channel 5 drama The Hush
Gold – Dramatic Program Campaign
Bronze – Consumer or Trade Campaign - Program
The PromaxBDA Global Excellence Awards competition is one that recognises outstanding marketing achievements in the entertainment industry globally.
Paul Chan, Lead for Branding & Promotions, Chinese Audience, Mediacorp said: “The #ILoveYouMumChallenge is a transmedia social movement created to encourage children of all ages to muster the courage to say 'I Love You!' to their mothers.
"We are very happy that this meaningful initiative not only touched the hearts of Singaporeans but an international panel of judges for its universal message."