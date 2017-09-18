Meet CPIB's newest mascot: Kopi Lim

SINGAPORE: Corruption is a beary serious business - but the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) seems to be cultivating a softer image with its "latest recruit" - a "whiter than white" bear named Kopi Lim.

The Bureau introduced Kopi in a Facebook post on Saturday (Sep 16). The tongue-in-cheek profile states that the bear is 24 years old in human years, studied at the National Institute for Furry Friends and likes to make sure his fur is always white.

According to the profile, Kopi Lim stands for: Kaypoh (inquisitive), Organised, Positive, Industrious, Levelheaded, Innovative, Meticulous.

But Singaporeans know that if one is asked to "lim kopi" with CPIB, it usually means they are being investigated. The phrase "lim kopi" means to have coffee with someone in the Hokkien dialect.

While Kopi initially had dreams of becoming a bearista, it said changed its mind after coming to know about CPIB's work.



"I have seen for myself how corruption can have serious consequences for society and I want to make a change!" the mascot's profile said, demonstrating it is right fur the job. "I will work hard with the rest of the CPIB officers to battle corruption swiftly and surely, without fear or favour!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bear also has a penchant for honey, fishing and swimming, while it dislikes vegetables and people who do not take responsibility for their actions, the profile read.

The profile has garnered about 120 shares since it was put up, with some paw-sitive reactions.

Singapore has had a history of introducing mascots under different agencies for various campaigns. One of them is Singa the Lion, first launched in 1982 under the National Courtesy Campaign. It was adopted as the official mascot of the Singapore Kindness Movement in 2009.

Other notable mascots include the Community Chest's Sharity Elephant which seeks to encourage children and youth to be compassionate towards the less fortunate, as well as Teamy the productivity bee, an iconic part of the national productivity movement.