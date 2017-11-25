Mercedes catches fire at Tampines Street 45

SINGAPORE: A car was seen ablaze at Block 491H Tampines Street 45 on Saturday (Nov 25) evening.

Videos sent to Channel NewsAsia by readers showed a parked black Mercedes engulfed in flames for a few minutes before officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene at about 6pm.





Firefighters put out a car fire at Tampines Street 45 on Saturday evening (Nov 25). (Photo: Gary Haris)

Thick grey fumes were seen at the scene as several firefighters put out the fire.

Firefighters put out a car fire at Tampines Street 45 on Saturday (Nov 25). (Screengrab from video by Desmond Chew)

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We heard a loud explosion," said CNA reader Desmond Chew.

Mr Gary Haris, who was at the scene, also told Channel NewsAsia that he, along with residents in the area rushed to the car after hearing the loud explosion.

"The Mercedes Benz vehicle exploded another three more times and the fumes were higher than the block," he said.

According to SCDF, the entire vehicle had caught on fire and the blaze was extinguished using two water jets.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, SCDF said.

In a Facebook post, the police said that the car had caught fire along a service road near the block of flats.

The road was cordoned off and vehicles could not enter or leave, Mr Haris said.

A car that caught on fire in Tampines Street 45 being towed away. (Photo: Gary Haris)

According to Mr Haris, the car was towed away at around 7.45pm.