Mercedes driver jailed for going against flow of traffic to evade roadblock

SINGAPORE: A motorist who had had more than half a bottle of cognac tried to dodge a police roadblock by driving against the flow of traffic on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

On Wednesday (Nov 22) Lam Chen Wee, 27, was sentenced to four weeks' jail, barred from driving for three years and fined S$2,700.

For his drink driving offence, he was slapped with another 14-month driving ban.

On Jan 26, Lam had already drunk half a bottle of Martell at home and another three to four glasses of cognac at Zouk, when he drove his silver Mercedes CLA 200 along the slip road from the PIE towards Changi Airport into Upper Serangoon Road, and saw a police roadblock ahead.

Worried he would be caught for drink driving, he started to reverse his car along the slip road despite his friend telling him not to.

He kept driving in reverse for about 140m along the slip road from the Central Expressway (CTE) into Upper Serangoon Road. The rear tyre of his car mounted the kerb, but he continued reversing, causing several vehicles to swerve to avoid a collision.

Lam stopped his car at the chevron markings that separated CTE (SLE) and PIE. There, he switched off the car's front headlamps as he was afraid the police would see his car.

He then reversed again into the slip road of CTE (SLE) into Upper Serangoon Road and stopped after a left bend on a dimly lit slip road.



After a couple of minutes, Lam drove towards the chevron, made an illegal right turn and drove against the traffic for about 100m along Jalan Toa Payoh, stopping at a bus bay as he waited for traffic to clear.



He then continued driving against the flow of traffic further into PIE towards Changi Aiport, causing two taxis, a car and a motorcycle to slow down abruptly. Both taxis also flashed their high beams at him.



Lam started reversing into the bus bay again. Once the vehicles had passed him, Lam accelerated against the flow for 31m before making another illegal turn, cutting across the chevron to join the normal flow of traffic along PIE towards Changi Airport.



The traffic police signaled for him to stop, but Lam carried on driving. He was finally stopped about 1.5km later.



As Lam was reeking of alcohol, the traffic police conducted a breathalyser test on him.



Lam failed the test and was arrested. His breath was found to be 38 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which is higher than the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.