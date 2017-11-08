Mercedes left upside down on potted plants along ECP after accident, 2 injured
SINGAPORE: An accident on Wednesday (Nov 8) morning left a Mercedes-Benz flipped upside down on a stretch of potted plants along East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards Changi Airport.
The police were alerted to the accident involving the white Mercedes-Benz and a taxi at around 5.20am.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent one ambulance to the scene after being alerted at 5.22am.
A 57-year-old female taxi driver and a 42-year-old car passenger were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.