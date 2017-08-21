Mercy Relief heads to South Asia to assist in flood relief efforts

SINGAPORE: Disaster relief agency Mercy Relief is on its way to India, Bangladesh and Nepal to distribute relief goods after heavy rains during the region's monsoon season caused deadly floods.

In a media release on Monday (Aug 21), Mercy Relief said it will work with ground partners in those countries to distribute items such as food, water and hygiene kits to those affected.

“With whole villages inundated and farmlands destroyed, some of the most pressing concerns for these affected communities are food and water, with the imminent threat of waterborne diseases," said Mercy Relief executive director Zhang Tingjun. "Even after the flood waters recede, these communities will continue to face challenges in restoring their lives."

More than 750 people have died in the floods, according to officials. In Nepal, 143 people have died and 30 remain missing after flooding that has destroyed close to 80,000 homes. Nearly 50 bodies were found overnight in Bihar, India, bringing the death toll there to 253, according to a state disaster official.

More than a million people have been forced to evacuate their homes, and affected areas remain inaccessible due to damage caused by landslides and flood waters, Mercy Relief added.

The agency said members of the public who wish to donate to relief efforts can visit its Facebook page and website.

Advertisement