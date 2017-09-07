Meridian Secondary School files police report over hacked website

SINGAPORE: Meridian Secondary School has filed a police report over the hacking of a website hosting an online art competition for students.



In a statement to the media on Thursday (Sep 7), Meridian Secondary said the vendor managing the Young Illustrator Award website informed the school about the incident last Wednesday, a day after the website was hacked.

The website hosted an online art competition open to primary and secondary school students. It is a standalone system and no other school systems were affected by the hacking, the statement said.

The website was taken down as a safety precaution, the school said.



"We have also reached out to all the registrants on the website to change their passwords, and to advise them to alert the school of any suspicious activities," it said.

The school added that it is working closely with the authorities to resolve the issue.

As of Thursday afternoon, a notice on the website states it is "temporarily unavailable".

A screengrab of the notice put up on the Young Illustrator Award website.

NO PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE DATA COMPROMISED: MOE

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it launched an investigation immediately after it was alerted to the hacking.

"Our preliminary findings show that the breach is fairly contained, and that no personally identifiable data had been compromised," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

MOE said it has emphasised to schools the importance of security measures to prevent cyberattacks, adding that it will continue to share best practices in cybersecurity with all schools to better equip them to safeguard personal and classified data under their care.