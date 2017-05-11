Metro scion Ong Jenn acquitted of drug trafficking, pleads guilty to reduced charges

SINGAPORE: The grandson of the founder of the iconic Metro department stores on Friday (May 12) pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession of drugs, after he was acquitted of the initial drug trafficking charge.



The District Judge said she amended the charges against Ong Jenn as the prosecution did not prove its case for drug trafficking beyond a reasonable doubt.



He had earlier been charged with two counts for conspiring with Mohamed Ismail Abdul Majid to traffic 92.68g of cannabis and 385.1g of cannabis mixture. Ismail is currently serving his 22-year jail term for peddling drugs.

Ong will be sentenced on Jun 22. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years' jail and/or a S$20,000 fine for each charge.

He also faces six other drugs charges, including for the possession and consumption of cannabis. These will be dealt with at a later date.

