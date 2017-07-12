Metro scion Ong Jenn jailed 2 years for attempted possession of drugs

SINGAPORE: Ong Jenn, the grandson of the founder of Singapore’s iconic Metro department stores, was jailed 2 years on Wednesday (Jul 12) for attempting to possess a block of cannabis and cannabis mixture to feed his longtime addiction.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted possession of drugs in May, after he was acquitted of initial, more serious charges of conspiring with convicted drug dealer Mohamed Ismail Abdul Majid to traffic cannabis. Ismail is currently serving his 22-year jail term for peddling drugs. District Judge Jasvender Kaur said there was no evidence that Ong was a trafficker.

Prosecutors had sought a three-year jail sentence for Ong, due to the “large amount” of cannabis (92.68g) and cannabis mixture (385.1g) that Ong was on his way to collect from his dealer when he was arrested on Oct 31, 2014.

Ong’s lawyer said his client will not be appealing.



He had earlier argued for a jail term of eight to 12 months. He said the amount of drugs is “less relevant” in Ong’s case because he had bought them to feed his habit and not to traffic them, Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng said, pointing to Ong’s acquittal of the initial drug trafficking charges.

For the attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug, Ong could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000 or both.

Ong faces six other charges, including for the possession and consumption of cannabis. These will be dealt with at a later date.

Ong is the grandson of Ong Tjoe Kim, the founder of Metro department stores, and the son of its former group managing director Jopie Ong, who helmed the company for four decades until his death in 2016.

The public gallery was nearly full, with about 20 friends and family members coming to support Ong, including his wife and sister. Most of them were seen in tears and did not want to speak to the media. They were allowed to speak to Ong in groups of 5 before he was taken away.