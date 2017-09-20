MFA advises Singaporeans travelling to the UK to be vigilant after London Tube attack

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans travelling to or living in the UK have been advised to be vigilant, especially in public places, following the terror attack on a London Tube train that injured at least 29 people.

In a travel notice on Tuesday (Sep 19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Singaporeans should remain alert to local security developments and follow the instructions of local authorities. They should also buy comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage, it added.

MFA said Singaporeans should eRegister with the ministry so that they can be contacted in case of an emergency. It also advised Singaporeans to stay in touch with family and friends.

The explosion on a train at Parsons Green station last Friday was Britain's fifth terror attack in six months. The terror threat level in the UK is currently at "severe", meaning an attack is highly likely but not imminent.

In its travel notice, MFA said Singaporeans in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the High Commission in London or the 24-hour MFA duty office at:

Singapore High Commission in London

9 Wilton Crescent, Belgravia, London SW1X 8SP

Tel: +44 (0) 207 235 8315

Email: singhc_lon@mfa.sg

Tel: +44 (0) 771 034 8335 (after office hours)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office (24-hour)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800, +65 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg