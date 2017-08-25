MFA aiding Singaporeans detained in Abu Dhabi for dressing in women's clothing

SINGAPORE: Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) have met two Singaporeans who were jailed in Abu Dhabi for dressing in women's clothes, and are giving them consular assistance, the Ministry said on Friday (Aug 25).



Officers from the Singapore Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital met them on Wednesday to ensure their well being while in custody, MFA said in a statement.

Two Singaporeans, one of whom is transgender, were sentenced to one year in prison in the UAE on charges linked to their appearance, AFP reported.

"Two Singapore nationals have been sentenced to one year in prison in Abu Dhabi after being arrested on charges linked to inappropriate behaviour over their clothing," said Radha Stirling, head of the London-based non-profit Detained in Dubai and managing partner at the Stirling Haigh law firm.

News reports identified them as Nur Qistina Fitriah Ibrahim and Muhammad Fadli Abdul Rahman. Nur is a transgender woman and both are identified as men on their passports.

Fadli, a fashion photographer, was wearing a white T-shirt, a bow tie and earrings, his brother Muhammad Saiful Bahri Abdul Rahman told ABCNews. Police stopped them at Yas Mall as they tried to eat at a food court, the report said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials first met the pair on Aug 10, the day the Embassy was informed of their arrest. The officials also had a meeting with the duo before their bail hearing on Thursday, the fourth since their arrest.

MFA added that the Embassy is closely monitoring developments to ensure that due process is followed and will continue to provide the necessary consular assistance to them. The Ministry is also in close contact with the families of the two Singaporeans.

"Singaporeans are also reminded that they should respect and abide by the local laws when they travel overseas," MFA said.

The family and friends of the Singaporeans have raised at least S$25,000 for their legal fees through a Facebook campaign.

UAE criminalises sodomy, as well as both pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Article 358 of its penal code also criminalises "indecent attire" as an act of public indecency.