MFA urges Singaporeans going abroad to be vigilant in light of recent attacks

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Dec 23) issued an updated travel notice following recent attacks in popular tourist spots overseas.

These include attacks at Istanbul's Besiktas Stadium on Dec 10, St Mark's Coptic Cathedreal Complex in Cairo on Dec 11, and the Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market in Berlin on Dec 19, MFA said, noting that a number of countries such as Malaysia and Australia have successfully thwarted planned terror attacks.

"As a precaution during this holiday season, local authorities in many countries in our immediate region and other parts of the world have raised their level of alertness and tightened security," MFA said in its notice.

With these developments, MFA said Singaporeans should be mindful of the following when travelling overseas:

- Stay in touch with family and friends, and share your travel itinerary with them - In the event of an emergency, let family and friends know you are safe - eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs online or via the MFA@SG app, so MFA can get in contact should there be a need - Stay up-to-date with media coverage of local events, and be aware of surroundings at all times - Factor recent developments into travel plans and activities - Exercise caution around large groups of people, and avoid locations known for demonstrations or disturbances - Take all necessary precautions to ensure personal safety, and remain vigilant and alert to local security developments - Follow the instructions of local authorities in an emergency - Be prepared for additional security screening and unexpected disruptions - Purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with its terms and coverage

MFA said upon e-registration with them, details of the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission based on the traveller's itinerary will be sent out. In the event that Singaporeans overseas require emergency consular assistance, the MFA Duty Office is contactable 24 hours a day at +65-63798800/8855. Alternatively, they can be reached via email at mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.