Michelin's Bib Gourmand goes to 38 Singapore eateries this year

SINGAPORE: More food outlets in Singapore have been awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide this year, with 38 given out compared to 34 in the first edition of the Singapore Michelin Guide last year.

This year's edition includes nine new Bib Gourmand entrants that showcase the city’s gastronomic diversity, Michelin said on Thursday (Jun 22).

These include: Hawker stalls Ah Er Soup and Zai Shun Curry Fish Head, European restaurant Bar-Roque Grill, Liao Fan Hawker Chan which specialises in Cantonese-style roast meat, Japanese restaurants Man Man, Tsuta and Shirokane Tori-tama and Peranakan institution The Blue Ginger.

Eighteen of the 38 eateries this year are restaurants, with a diversity of cuisine types including French, Indian, Japanese and Peranakan food being represented, it added.

The French gastronomic guide was started by tyre company Michelin in 1900 and publishes 25 guides covering 28 countries. It awards the Bib Gourmand to food establishments that offer a high-quality menu at a reasonable price - which in Singapore means a maximum of S$45.

Bar-Roque Grill is a new Bib Gourmand awardee this year. (Photo: Michelin)

"A year after the inaugural launch of the Michelin Guide Singapore, our inspectors remain just as impressed by the dynamic nature of the local culinary scene," Michelin guides international director Michael Ellis said.

The Michelin website added: "While last year's Bib Gourmand list had a strong showing of hawkers cooking up a variety of local dishes such as chicken rice to laksa and even the humble curry puff, this year's list puts the spotlight on six new restaurants serving up delicious food at affordable prices."

The Blue Ginger is another restaurant newly awarded with a Bib Gourmand. (Photo: Michelin)

Below is the full list of eateries awarded a Bib Gourmand: