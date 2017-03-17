Michelle Chong wins best director for Lulu The Movie at Canadian film festival

SINGAPORE: Singapore actress and filmmaker Michelle Chong has won Best Director for Lulu The Movie, at the Canada International Film Festival 2017.

Chong, previously a full-time actress and host with Mediacorp, said she was elated and channeled her movie character Lulu in a statement on Friday (Mar 17): "This is my first Best Director award, and it comes from an 'Ang Moh' country no less! And I didn't even have to pay for it!" she said.



"It's moving to me that the Canadians understand and appreciate the style and humour of the movie. Lulu love Canada! Lulu love Justin Trudeau!"

Lulu The Movie is the third movie that Chong has written, directed and produced. The comedy about the misadventures of Chinese club hostess Lulu was officially released in Singapore cinemas on Nov 24, 2016, and hit S$2.1 million at the box office.

Her first movie, Already Famous, was selected as Singapore's entry to the 2012 Oscars for Best Foreign Film.

The Canada International Film Festival recognises the best of world cinema from more than 90 countries.