Military funeral for NSF who died in Australia underway

SINGAPORE: The late army soldier Gavin Chan, 21, will be laid to rest with a military funeral on Saturday morning (Sep 23).

The 3rd Sergeant (3SG) was performing his full-time National Service (NS) duties at an annual training exercise in Australia when the armoured vehicle he was commanding landed on its side last Friday. He succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

3SG Gavin Chan's siblings paying their respects before the cortege moved off to Mandai Crematorium. (Photo: Justin Ong)

At about 10.15am, Chan’s cortege departed from his wake in Pasir Ris for Mandai Crematorium, where he will be accorded full military honours.

3SG Gavin Chan will be accorded a military funeral. (Photo: Justin Ong)

His platoon mates are expected to be in attendance after being flown back to Singapore from Australia earlier this week.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Chan was the eldest of four children to Mr Desmond Chan and Mdm Lim Teck Kheng. He was a Serangoon Junior College alumnus who had planned to study at a university abroad after completing NS later this year.