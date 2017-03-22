MINDEF awards contract for new Armoured Fighting Vehicle

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has awarded a contract to Singapore Technologies Engineering for the production and supply of a new Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV).



In a press release on Wednesday (Mar 22), the ministry said the new vehicle will replace the ageing ULTRA M113 AFV, which has been in service since the early 1970s.



The development of the new AFV started in 2006, a project undertaken by the Defence Science and Technology Agency together with the local defence industry, MINDEF said.

The vehicle weighs 29 tonnes and has a maximum speed of 70kmh. It will operate alongside the Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

"The next-generation AFV will provide our armoured forces with enhanced firepower, protection, mobility and situational awareness," MINDEF said.

Delivery of the new AFV will begin in 2019.