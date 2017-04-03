MINDEF Internet system breach took place weeks before detection: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The breach in the Ministry of Defence's (MINDEF) I-net system was detected on Feb 1 this year, but the attack took place "weeks before", the Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Monday (Apr 3).

"The modus operandi was consistent with a covert attack, with means used to mask the perpetrator’s actions and intent," he said.

The breach, which was revealed by MINDEF on Feb 28, resulted in the personal data of 854 national servicemen and employees being stolen, although no classified military data was stolen. Classified military information is stored on a separate system that is not connected to the Internet and has more stringent security features, the ministry said then.

The stolen personal data included NRIC numbers, telephone numbers and dates of birth - information which was stored on the system for account management, such as to track usage and surfing behaviour. No passwords were lost, the ministry added.

Mr Ong, in response to questions by MPs Lim Wee Kiak and Vikram Nair, said that due to security reasons, findings from the ongoing investigations into the breach will be kept confidential. He also told NCMP Dennis Tan during question time that, for the same reason, he cannot disclose the identity of the hackers and how they were identified.

As ongoing initiatives to strengthen cyber systems, MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces will develop better assessment tools, data analytics and content scanning engines to enhance our response to cyberattacks, the minister said.



The storage of personal data on our Internet systems to minimise risks of cyber theft will also be reviewed, he added.