MINDS launches inclusive school buddy-reading programme

SINGAPORE: To commemorate World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday (Mar 21), the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS) launched a buddy-reading programme.

The reading programme will pair students from MINDS Fernvale Gardens School and Fernvale Primary with the aim of improving the literacy of MINDS students, as well as the self-confidence of Fernvale Primary students as they read to their buddies.

The initiative is part of a satellite partnership launched in 2010 to encourage collaborations and interactions between students from both schools, with activities such as at sport events and craft sessions.

MINDS students can also use the library at Fernvale Primary, which was recently relocated to the first floor to allow easier access for MINDS students.

The two schools are connected via a gate, which was built in 2010 with the aim of creating opportunities for children from both schools to share resources and interact with each other.



The buddy-reading programme will be rolled out to selected students first before being expanded to include all students. The schools plan to introduce a buddy-writing programme in August.