Minimum legal age for sale of tobacco products to be raised to 21

SINGAPORE: The minimum legal age for the sale of tobacco products will be raised from 18 to 21 and the change will be phased in over the next few years, Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor revealed in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 9).

"We want to protect our young from the harms of tobacco, and lay the foundation for good health," she said.

Dr Khor said that in Singapore, 45 per cent of smokers become regular ones between the ages of 18 and 20 years. Research has also shown that adolescent brains have a heightened sensitivity to the effects of nicotine, with a World Health Organization (WHO) report stating that people who do not start smoking before the age of 21 "are unlikely to ever begin", she added.

She also noted the Health Promotion Board conducted public consultation on further tobacco control measures between December 2015 and March 2016, and feedback showed "considerable support" for raising the minimum legal age for smoking in Singapore.

As such, to further de-normalise tobacco use and reduce the number of youths from picking up the habit, the ministry will propose legislative changes to Parliament within a year to raise the minimum legal age to sell tobacco products to minors from 18 to 21 years. The change will be phased in over a few years, Dr Khor said.

Dr Khor also gave an update on standardising tobacco packaging, saying the ministry had studied closely the experience of Australia, France and the United Kingdom as countries that had implemented this.

"(We) see significant value in moving in this direction, so as to reduce the appeal of tobacco products, particularly to youths, and raise the visibility and effectiveness of health warnings," she said.



"We will conduct a further public consultation on standardised packaging this year to seek additional and more detailed views on possible standardised packaging measures."