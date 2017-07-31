Minister Ong Ye Kung to head Government's Chinese Community Liaison Group

SINGAPORE: Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung has been appointed the new head of the Government's Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG), announced the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Monday (Jul 31).



He will take over from Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing as CCLG chairman from Aug 1.

Set up in 2000, the Chinese Community Liaison Group comprises office-holders and Members of Parliament from the People's Action Party. It was set up to strengthen relations between the Government and the Chinese community as well as cooperation among the various Chinese groups.

Mr Chan, who is also the labour chief, assumed the chairmanship of the CCLG in 2014 and will continue as an advisor to the group.

The PMO statement said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked Mr Chan for his contributions to the group and said he is confident that under the new leadership of Mr Ong, the CCLG will continue to deepen ties between the Government and the Chinese community.

"Being Minister for Education, Mr Ong will be able to engage educators on ways to strengthen the Singapore Chinese identity, in our multi-racial context. Prime Minister Lee wishes him all the best as he continues the important work of the CCLG team," said the PMO.