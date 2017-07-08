Minister Yaacob to visit US, Canada to discuss cybersecurity, digital economy

SINGAPORE: Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim will visit the United States and Canada from Sunday (Jul 9) to Jul 14.

Dr Yaacob, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity will visit Washington DC first, where he will hold discussions with White House cybersecurity officials and congressional leaders to broaden US-Singapore cooperation in cybersecurity, said the Ministry of Communications and Information in a media release.

The discussions are part of an agreement signed between Singapore and the US last August, formalising both countries’ commitment to work together in building a secure cyberspace through greater cooperation.

In Canada, Dr Yaacob will meet ministers in charge of technology and innovation to exchange ideas on the digital economy. He will also visit libraries and archives in Ottawa and Montreal to learn about how they have gone digital.

Dr Yaacob will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Communications and Information, the Cyber Security Agency and the National Library Board.