Ministerial committee on 38 Oxley Road an 'extra-judicial secret attack': Lee Hsien Yang

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's brother Lee Hsien Yang has accused PM Lee of an "extra-judicial secret attack" by seeking to bypass the court system, in his latest Facebook post on Sunday (Jul 2) over a dispute regarding their late father's house at 38 Oxley Road.



Mr Lee Hsien Yang said PM Lee "took his grievance on a 'private family matter' to a committee of his subordinates" which he said was "aimed at undermining their father's last will and his unwavering wish".

"Whether or not LHL supposedly recused himself from decision-making, his own

subordinates cannot be the judge of a matter in which he has a direct personal interest," Mr Lee Hsien Yang added.





In his post, Mr Lee Hsien Yang reiterated that the ministerial committee did not "list the options" that were being considered for the estate despite his queries.

"The mysterious ministerial committee refused to list the options it was considering for 38 Oxley Road, even after repeated requests from Lee Kuan Yew’s Estate," he said, adding that the "closest hint it gave to any discussion on options was this vague paragraph, from Minister Lawrence Wong, on 24 August 2016."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lee Hsien Yang posted his request for more "concrete information" on Dec 20, 2016.

He said he wrote again on Feb 28, 2017:

Mr Lee Hsien Yang said: "The mysterious committee did not answer our queries. It spent most of its time repeating Lee Hsien Loong’s relentless attacks on our father’s demolition wish.

"Its focus was not options on the house. It was an extra-judicial secret attack, through a committee of Hsien Loong’s subordinates, aimed at undermining our father’s last will and his unwavering wish."

"Whether or not Lee Hsien Loong ‘recuses’ himself, his own subordinates cannot be his

secret judges," PM Lee's brother added.