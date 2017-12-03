Ministry of Finance seeks public feedback on Budget 2018

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is seeking views and suggestions from Singaporeans in preparation for Budget 2018, it said in a press release on Sunday (Dec 3).

The public can provide their views through several channels.

From Monday (Dec 4), Singaporeans can visit the REACH Pre-Budget 2018 microsite to submit their views, MOF said.

"Individuals, households, and businesses are welcome to provide feedback on issues such as how our businesses can compete, how our people can seize new opportunities, how we care for and support one another, and how we plan for future needs," MOF added.



During the feedback period, REACH will organise nine Pre-Budget 2018 Listening Points across Singapore for the public to give their views in person.

Locations of these Listening Points can be found on REACH's website.

In addition, REACH will organise a Pre-Budget 2018 Conversation with members of the public on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2017.

The Conversation will be hosted by Ms Indranee Rajah, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Finance, and Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Manpower and REACH chairman.



A Pre-Budget Facebook Q&A session has been planned for Jan 4, 2018 from 8.00pm to 9.00pm where members of the public can join in the chat hosted on the REACH Facebook page.



In addition, Singaporeans can give their views and suggestions for the coming Budget 2018 online, including through the Singapore Budget Website, the REACH Discussion Forum, the REACH Budget microsite and the REACH Singapore Facebook page.

“Budget 2018 provides a good opportunity for us to review Singapore’s progress and to chart a path into the future”, said Minister for Finance Mr Heng Swee Keat.

The feedback exercise will close on Jan 12, 2018.

