Ministry of Manpower warns of fake phishing website

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has warned the public of a fake website masquerading itself as MOM's corporate page in order to phish for personal information and data.

In its Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 7), MOM reminded the public to "be careful against such fake websites" and use only its official site at www.mom.gov.sg.

The website, http://momgov.online, uses the MOM logo and was still accessible as of 9pm on Tuesday.

"While such fake websites may sometimes appear, we will work to ensure that the official MOM website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised," said the ministry. "We will also continue to monitor for fake MOM websites and work to bring them down."

Last October, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) filed a police report over a fake ICA website that it said was phishing for visitors' data and passport numbers.

Members of the public can visit the official MOM website for tips on how to identify such sites, as well as phone and email scams. They may also report them by calling the anti-scam helpline 1800 772 6688.