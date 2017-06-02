Misa Travel apologises to customers affected by closure, seeks patience

SINGAPORE: Local company Misa Travel on Friday (Jun 2) apologised to customers hit by its closure, saying that it is working with business partners and travel agents to sort out alternative travel options for those affected.



"After 23 years in business, it's with regrets that our major shareholder has to make the business decision to close Misa Travel Pte Ltd," the company said in a statement. "We are deeply sorry and understand the disappointment and frustrations of our customers who are affected by the closure."

The company added that it is trying its best to help customers continue with their travel plans or to get redress for their claims.

Misa Travel revealed that "the main bulk" of its affected customers had bought tickets to Hong Kong as part of a DBS travel deal, and said it is "working very closely with DBS bank and Cathay Pacific to minimise disruption to their travel plans."

It added that it is also working with other travel agencies like Dynasty Travel and New Shan Travel to see if they can help to provide alternative travel options to customers.

"As discussions with our business partners and fellow travel industry friends are still ongoing, more updates will be provided directly to the individual customers as we progress," said Misa Travel.

It acknowledged that most of the affected customers have not heard from the company, but added that it would be "progressively responding" to them as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Misa Travel said customers who need to get refunds for plane tickets should contact their respective airlines, while those who have bought travel insurance should go ahead with claims.

"We hereby like to sincerely apologise to the customers once again and seek their patience on this matter."