Misa Travel closed, services 'ceased with immediate effect'

The notice was also put up on online travel aggregators run by the company, including www.airfares.com.sg, www.cruises.com.sg, www.landtours.com.sg and www.getaways.com.sg.

SINGAPORE: Local company Misa Travel has closed and all its services are "ceased with immediate effect", the company said in a notice on its website misatravel.com on Wednesday (May 31).



The notice was also put up on online travel aggregators run by the company, including www.airfares.com.sg, www.cruises.com.sg, www.landtours.com.sg and www.getaways.com.sg.



Channel NewsAsia understands that customers have had trouble visiting at least one of the sites as early as last Monday. The company's Facebook page has also been shut down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of 7pm on Wednesday, its hotel reservations portal hotels.com.sg was still "live".

According to the notice, customers affected by the closure and who require assistance with issues such as "unfulfilled trips" can email admin@misatravel.com or send a text or WhatsApp message to +65 9229 4968.



The company also suggested that customers submit claims through their travel insurance if they have purchased any.



"A team has been set up and they will be contacting passengers in the next couple of days to provide more details on claims," the notice read, adding that Misa will provide updates on its website.

