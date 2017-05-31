Misa Travel's licence revoked as it is unable to fulfil obligations to customers: STB

'Misa Travel has been served a notice of revocation as it has ceased to carry on the business of a travel agent and is unable to fulfil its obligations towards its customers,' STB said.

SINGAPORE: Local company Misa Travel had its travel agent licence revoked on Wednesday (May 31), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) confirmed in a media advisory on the same evening.

The company had shuttered its office earlier on Wednesday, and posted a notice saying that the company had closed and all its services were "ceased with immediate effect".

STB added that affected customers should contact Misa Travel regarding the status of their booking or to seek a refund. "In the event that Misa Travel cannot be reached or fails to provide the relevant service delivery or refund, consumers with applicable travel insurance should approach their insurance providers for assistance," STB said.



Consumers who are not covered by travel insurance can approach the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) or the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT), where appropriate, it added.



"We take this opportunity to remind consumers to take precautionary measures such as purchasing travel insurance upon payment of the travel plans, and to pay by instalments instead of making full payment.



"The travel insurance should provide coverage for unforeseen events such as when a travel agent becomes insolvent," STB said.

STB said the latest list of licensed travel agents in Singapore is available at the Travel Related Users’ System (TRUST) website. It added that travel agents can email stb_ta@stb.gov.sg for related licensing queries.