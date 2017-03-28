MMA: Ex-champ, Japan legend to feature at UFC Singapore event

SINGAPORE: Mixed martial arts (MMA) household names Andrei Arlovski and Takanori Gomi will feature at the second Singapore event organised by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the US-based global promotion announced on Tuesday (Mar 28).

The Singapore card is scheduled to take place on Jun 17 at the Indoor Stadium and will be the UFC’s first event in Asia since November 2015.

While the main headlining bout has yet to be confirmed, former UFC champion Arlovski, 38, will lend star power to the card in a heavyweight scrap with Marcin Tybura of Poland. The Belarus-born, American-based Arlovski has 25 wins and 14 losses and is currently ranked number 8 in the promotion’s heavyweight rankings.

Additionally announced was a lightweight (70.3kg) fight between Japanese MMA icon Gomi, also 38, and Guam’s Jon Tuck. “The Fireball Kid”, as Gomi is known, holds a record of 35 wins and 12 losses.

Fellow Japanese Ulka Sasaki also takes on American karate standout Justin Scoggins in a flyweight (57kg) bout, on top of a bantamweight (61.2kg) battle between Kwan Ho Kwak of South Korea and Hawaii’s Russell Doane - who fought and won at the first UFC Singapore event.

Another heavyweight bout between Frenchman Cyril Asker and Walt Harris of the US has also been pencilled in.

The UFC staged its first Singapore event in January 2014 at the Marina Bay Sands. More than 5,200 fans turned up to watch the first and only Singaporean UFC fighter to date, Royston Wee, emerge victorious on his debut. The 30-year-old went on to notch another win and one loss before being released by the UFC in September 2015.