MMA instructor jailed 4 years for sexually assaulting 2 teenage girls

SINGAPORE: An MMA instructor was jailed four years on Thursday (Mar 2) for sexually assaulting two teenage girls and filming the assaults for his own “perverse pleasure”.

When Joshua Robinson’s apartment was raided, officers seized 5,902 obscene films, including 321 films of child pornography. The haul is believed to be the largest collection of child pornography seized from an individual in Singapore.

Robinson, 39, pleaded guilty to nine charges: Three for sexually assaulting two 15-year-old girls, five for obscene films and one for showing an obscene film to a six-year-old girl.

Robinson was caught in June 2015 after his second victim “had a mental breakdown and cried” and went to the police.

FILMED SEXUAL ASSAULTS

Robinson met the victim, 15, on social networking site MeetMe in early 2015. By June, they had exchanged phone numbers and Robinson began to pressure the girl into meeting in person.

They exchanged nude photographs, and Robinson described the sexual acts he would perform on her if they met up. He also claimed he was 27 and told the victim he had a fetish for schoolgirls in uniform.

The pair met on Jun 23, 2015, at Clarke Quay MRT station. She wore her school uniform and no panties, as Robinson requested, and he took her back to his home at Riverwalk Apartments.

At the apartment, the girl became nervous and called a friend. While she was on the phone, Robinson took her into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her, and filmed the assault on camera.

The girl told her parents about the assault later that day, and they took her to the police. Robinson’s apartment was raided two days later.

Officers found the obscene films during the raid. They also found a folder labelled “Fifteen”, in which Robinson had saved 12 films of him having sex with another 15-year-old girl he met on dating site OkCupid in 2013.

Robinson first sexually assaulted the girl in his apartment in September 2013, and on multiple occasions after. The victim said Robinson was “tall and muscular”, and she did not dare to stop him. He also filmed the sexual assaults without her permission, and when she asked him to delete the videos, he said they were for his own viewing.

"A SEXUAL PREDATOR"

In July 2015, a month after he was arrested and released on bail, Robinson showed a six-year-old girl an explicit video of his girlfriend performing a sexual act on him.

The girl’s father had brought her along to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Singapore’s gym at Peace Centre. While her father was busy training, Robinson approached the girl and showed her the video, before instructing her not to tell anyone.

She told her mother later that day.

Deputy public prosecutor Nicholas Lai sought a jail term of four to five years for Robinson, calling him a “sexual predator” who “groomed and morally corrupted his young victims” and “coaxed them into having sex with him”.

Robinson sexually assaulted both victims on their very first meeting, DPP Lai said. “He should have known better than to have initiated an illicit sexual affair with not one, but two 15-year-old girls who lacked the maturity and understanding that (Robinson) was merely using them to satisfy his sexual desires.”