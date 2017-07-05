MMA: Singapore fighter to feature in ONE Championship Indonesia show

SINGAPORE: Local mixed martial arts (MMA) prospect Niko Soe will make his second appearance for ONE Championship on Jul 29 in Surabaya, Indonesia, announced the Asian promotion on Wednesday (July 5).



Soe, 24, pits his record of three wins and one loss in a flyweight (60kg) tilt against undefeated Indonesian Stefer Rahardian (six wins and no losses).



Indonesian mixed martial arts fighter Stefer Rahardian (Photo: One Championship)

On his debut for ONE back in November 2016, Soe impressed with a first-round armbar submission of Malaysian Muhamad Haidar. But Rahardian will present stiffer contest, having also left a mark by winning his first two fights under the ONE banner by way of early rear-naked choke submission.

Soe (left) submitting his opponent with an armbar during a ONE Championship event in November 2016 (Photo: ONE Championship)

Soe trains at the Impact MMA gym in Singapore, alongside rising star Garie Tang and Royston Wee, the lone Singaporean to have competed in the premier Ultimate Fighting Championship organisation.

The Jul 29 event marks ONE’s first in Surabaya’s GOR Kertajaya Arena after seven previous shows in Jakarta. In the main event, reigning flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov will battle interim titleholder Adriano Moraes to crown an “undisputed” ONE flyweight king.