MMA: Singapore Olympian May Ooi signs with ONE Championship

SINGAPORE: Local mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter May Ooi, who represented Singapore at the 1992 Olympics in swimming, has signed with ONE Championship and will make her promotional bow on Aug 18, announced the Asian organisation on Monday (Jul 10).



Ooi, who also holds a medical degree, is set to face Malaysia’s Ann Osman in a strawweight (56.7kg) bout in Kuala Lumpur’s Stadium Negara.



The latter, 31, holds a record of five wins and three losses - all under the ONE Championship banner. While the older athlete at 40, Ooi has clashed with more varied competition in her record of two wins and two losses, which includes bouts for Singaporean promotion Rebel and the global World Series of Fighting circuit.



Their encounter will resurrect a female MMA Causeway rivalry first ignited in 2013 when the then-debuting Osman lost to Singaporean Sherilyn Lim at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. A rematch the next year was scrapped due to Lim not making weight, but Ooi will now have the opportunity to finish the job.



The ONE Championship event in Kuala Lumpur will be headlined by a title fight between featherweight champion Marat Gafurov and Martin Nguyen. Also featuring on the card is bout between prospects Keanu Subba of Malaysia and 19-year-old Christian Lee, the younger brother of ONE atomweight champion Angela.