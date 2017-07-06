Mobike announces Mastercard partnership, unveils new bicycle model for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Bike-sharing company Mobike inked an exclusive partnership with Mastercard on Thursday (Jul 6) to integrate its Masterpass digital payment offering with the former's app. It also unveiled a new bicycle model for Singapore.

Mobike said in a press release that the integration of Masterpass with the Mobike app will allow riders to make "fast and secure in-app payments".

It will also "bring tangible insights into the way urban residents travel, and enable local city planners to examine Singapore’s transportation systems and how they can be made smarter and more flexible", it added.

To celebrate having passed its 100th day of operations in Singapore on Jun 28, the Chinese bike-sharing company also announced all-day free rides for users in Singapore until Jul 31.

The company said there has been "strong support" for its services so far, with local riders cycling an average of 2.7km using its bicycles. The longest distance cycled in a single trip was 108km, it added.

On Thursday, the bike-sharing service provider also announced it is introducing a newly designed model to the Singapore market featuring three gears, an adjustable seat "for comfortable riding" and solar-powered headlights. In response to Channel NewsAsia queries, the company clarified that some of these new bikes have already been deployed.

