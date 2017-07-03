MOE cannot rule out need for more school mergers in next decade: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: Given demographic shifts among students on both the national and localised levels, the Ministry of Education (MOE) cannot rule out the need for more school mergers in the next decade, Senior Minister of State for Education Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Monday (Jul 3).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced in April that 14 primary schools, six secondary schools and eight junior colleges (JCs) will be paired and merged in 2019. Smaller cohort sizes and changing demographics across housing estates were cited as the main reasons for the mergers.

Seven Members of Parliament - Mr Patrick Tay, Mr Dennis Tan, Mr Desmond Choo, Mr Pritam Singh, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Leon Perera and Mr Seah Kian Peng - had submitted questions regarding the merger of schools and junior colleges, with some asking whether there would be more mergers and whether these could be avoided.

Responding to these questions, Dr Puthucheary said authorities wanted to "give some time for things to settle down and monitor choice and enrollment patterns before making further decisions".

"Our priority for the next few years is to support our schools, staff and students as we adjust to these mergers. However, in the longer term, with the demographic shifts both at the national and localised levels, we cannot rule out the need for more mergers in the next decade, difficult though they may be."

Dr Puthucheary, who is also Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, also noted that the JC intake was projected to fall 20 per cent from 16,000 students in 2010 to around 12,800 students in 2019 - with the difference equal to the intake of four junior colleges.

If MOE does not take any action, several JCs will find themselves with a JC intake of below 400, less than half of the typical 800, and some may even struggle to fill 200, the Senior Minister of State said.

The Education Ministry considered different options before making the "difficult decision" to merge schools, Dr Puthucheary added. For example, the ministry considered retaining schools even when enrollment had fallen very low and to bring together students from different schools at a cluster or regional level instead. However, it decided against this due to challenges such as timetabling constraints and the travel time between different schools that would compromise students' experiences, he said.

Dr Puthucheary said that the authorities settled on the JC merger pairs taking into consideration a few factors, including geographical location, student choice and the enrollment patterns of the JCs.

After the mergers there will still be a good geographical distribution of Government, non-Integrated Programme (IP) JCs with one each in the West, North, North-East and East regions, he said.

The mergers involve the eight Government, non-IP JCs as mergers involving Government-aided schools pose "significant issues and additional challenges due to their governance framework", the Senior Minister of State explained.

All stakeholders in the schools - including staff, students and alumni - have been consulted and "continue to be engaged thoroughly" as the authorities consider the naming of the merged schools and other issues, he added.

The Senior Minister of State also reiterated that there will be no retrenchment of both teaching and non-teaching staff due to the mergers. Staff have been informed of re-deployment plans and given the chance to explore other options in the ministry that they are interested in, he said. MOE will also provide training to equip affected teachers with the necessary skills for their new posts, he added.

"We recognise that school mergers are painful for students, staff and alumni. But they are necessary. Without mergers, some schools will be facing such low enrollment that they will not be able to provide our students with the array of subject combinations, co-curricular activities and enrichment programmes that they deserve," Dr Puthucheary said.

"We acknowledge the problems and the distress that's caused and we're trying our best to minimise it."