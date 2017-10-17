MOE to raise school fees for PRs, international students for next 3 years

For the next three years, school fees each year will increase by S$25 to S$60 per month for PR students, and by S$25 to S$150 per month for international students.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday (Oct 17) said it will be raising the school fees for Permanent Residents (PRs) and international students in Government and Government-aided schools annually from 2018 to 2020.

In its press release, the ministry said for the next three years, schools fees each year will go up by S$25 to S$60 per month for PR students, and by S$25 to S$150 per month for international students. The revised fees will take effect from January each year. This is part of the ministry's regular review of school fees, it added.

"The release of the fee schedule for the next three years is to provide greater certainty on the fees for non-citizens for the next few years, and to enable parents to plan for the financing of their children’s studies in MOE schools," it said.

MOE also said there are currently no plans to adjust school fees for Singapore citizen students in Government and Government-aided schools. These students will not need to pay monthly school fees for primary school, and will pay S$5 and S$6 for secondary school and pre-university, respectively, it said.