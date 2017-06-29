MOM investigating case of foreign worker hit by falling air-con unit

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating the case of a foreign worker who was injured by a falling air-conditioning condenser unit on Wednesday (Jun 28).

"MOM is currently looking into the incident at 3018 Bedok North Street 5," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital with head and shoulder injuries after the unit fell on him at Eastlink Light Industrial Factory in Bedok.

Video posted online showed the man on the ground being lifted onto a stretcher, with what appeared to be a dented air-conditioning condenser unit on the floor next to him.





