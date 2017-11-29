Monitor lizard found in SMRT train depot

SINGAPORE: A monitor lizard that was found in one of SMRT's train depots has been removed, the train operator said on Wednesday (Nov 29).

A video circulating on social media shows a monitor lizard in the undercarriage of a stationary SMRT train on Tuesday.

Channel NewsAsia understands this happened at Bishan depot.

"A monitor lizard was found in one of our depots yesterday and was removed," SMRT vice-president for corporate communications Patrick Nathan told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday.

In the video, the monitor lizard was seen prodded from the undercarriage of a train compartment. Two people held down the reptile's head with a metal rod and the wooden handle of a dustpan, before a third person dragged it away by its tail.