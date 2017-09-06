Monkey which stole items, scratched child at Punggol caught by AVA

SINGAPORE: A monkey repeatedly seen bothering residents at an estate near Punggol Waterway was on Tuesday (Sep 5) captured by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA).

In a statement, AVA said it received 15 reports from the public about "monkey-related issues" at Punggol Waterway since Sep 1. These included incidents of a monkey snatching things from children as well as scratching a boy.

"The monkey has been caught to safeguard public safety and we are exploring relocation options," said the agency.

Photos and videos circulating online showed the monkey trying to climb through residents' windows, perching on top of lamp-posts, eating oranges and raw eggs, and even swimming in a pool.

Resident Joseph Tan, who published the photos and videos on Facebook, said he first saw the monkey last Friday while he was on his way to pick up his parents.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur told Channel NewsAsia that he was surprised to see a monkey at his block, adding that when he approached the monkey to take a photo, it jumped onto a bench and ran into the playground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Some kids were scared while parents (quickly) moved their kids away," he said. Mr Tan added that he called AVA and the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), as well as the police and the town council.



He then saw the monkey return over the next few days, and said that he saw it scratch a child's leg on one of those days.

Mr Tan said he does not want the monkey to be culled by AVA, as the animal "is innocent too" and "needs survival". He said he hopes people would stop feeding the monkeys so that the issue does not occur again, and has even made a poster to advise the public on how to approach monkeys.



In its statement, AVA warned the public not to feed monkeys as this could make them reliant on humans for food. People should also remain calm and back away slowly if approached by a monkey.



"The public can make their premises less attractive to monkeys by keeping food items out of sight and practising good refuse management, such as the double knotting of garbage bags and disposing of garbage in bins with secured lids," it added.

"Monkeys may carry zoonotic diseases that are harmful to public health," the agency said. "Aggressive monkeys are also a risk to public safety."

It gave the following guidelines on what to do if approached by a monkey: