Monsoon surge in South China Sea expected to weaken in next 2 days: MSS

SINGAPORE: A monsoon surge that has strengthened winds over the South China Sea and brought extensive raincloud cover over the surrounding region is expected to weaken in the next one or two days, Singapore's met services said on Thursday.

In an advisory, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said for the rest of February, short thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on six to eight days, and could extend into the evening on a few days. The rainfall for the month is expected to be "slightly above normal" and temperatures could dip to 22°C on rainy days.

Daily temperature on most days is likely to be between 24°C and 33°C, though MSS said some warm days can be expected in the later part of the fortnight, where the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of 34°C.

MSS said in the first half of the month, Singapore experienced Northeast Monsoon conditions with moderate to heavy thundery showers on several afternoons. The showers were heaviest on Feb 8, when flash floods were reported in the Orchard Road and Bugis areas. The highest daily rainfall recorded was 108.2mm around the Orchard Road area, MSS said.

The monsoon surge between Feb 12 and 15 snapped a brief spell of dry weather and saw temperatures dip to 22.5°C. The highest maximum wind gust recorded this month was 67.4km/h at Marina Barrage on Feb 12 and at the Changi climate station, wind gusts of up to 48.2km/h were recorded during the monsoon surge period.

About two-thirds of the island saw above-normal rainfall in the first half of February, with the highest rainfall of 154mm (141 per cent above average) recorded around Pasir Ris.



