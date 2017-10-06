Moonlight in the city: Harvest Moon captured on social media

SINGAPORE: An exceptionally bright Harvest Moon shone in the night sky on Thursday (Oct 5).

Social media users in Singapore posted stunning photos of the full moon hovering over the city skyline up to the early hours of Friday morning.

The Harvest Moon is the first full moon after the autumnal equinox, which was on Sep 22 this year. Two out of three Harvest Moons appear in September but this is one of the years it occurred in October, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Full moon over Singapore tonight pic.twitter.com/6LVYhC1AB6 — Vaishnavi (@vaishnavi) October 5, 2017

The moon rises closer to sunset during this time, leaving a shorter period of darkness between sunset and the moon rising. Farmers can therefore work longer hours to harvest their crops by the light of this moon.

Arrived in Singapore & the full moon is big & bright. Touch down & told immigration that I’m just going into town for hawker food. pic.twitter.com/1U1WQnFlsi — Cammie Phan (@Chiqee) October 5, 2017

The moon was also photographed appearing bright orange or almost red in other parts of the world.

Moon set this morning over downtown San Diego. Single exposure. pic.twitter.com/uoEdZWC33G — Stephen Bay (@stephen_bay) October 5, 2017

