More accidents involving jaywalkers in first half of 2017 compared to 2016

SINGAPORE: The number of accidents involving pedestrians jaywalking across roads was 21.1 per cent higher in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the police.

In a news release on Wednesday (Oct 11), the police said there were 161 such cases in the first half of this year, up from 133 in the first half of 2016.

30 per cent of these cases involved elderly pedestrians who had been jaywalking.



Furthermore, the total number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased 8.9 per cent from 124 cases in the first half of 2016 to 135 cases in the same period this year.

"The elderly tend to be more vulnerable than others due to their age and health. Hence, it is important for them not to jaywalk and to take precautions when using the roads," they said in the news release.

The police said accidents involving jaywalking can be prevented and advised pedestrians to use designated crossings and make themselves more visible to motorists by wearing bright or light-coloured clothing when it is dark.

"In addition, they should always keep a proper lookout for oncoming vehicles at all times especially when they are crossing the roads, at car parks, car park entrances and service roads," the police added.

The authorities also appealed to motorists to take "extra care" to look out for pedestrians and the elderly on the roads.