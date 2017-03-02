More bins, collection points to be set up for used SAF uniform disposal

SINGAPORE: More bins and used uniform collection points will be set up for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen to dispose of their old uniforms.

This follows a report that used SAF uniforms were found among smuggled goods seized near Batam in November last year.

The additional bins will be located at SAF eMarts while used uniform collection points will be set up at the entrances of selected camps near populated areas in the next two to three months.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman told Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 1) that these measures will reduce opportunities for unauthorised vendors to obtain and sell used uniforms.

The SAF has also reminded contractors to ensure that all uniform disposals follow established procedures, he said.

"Our investigation shows that we have found that our authorised contractors have disposed uniforms in accordance with established procedures,” said Dr Maliki. “We will continue to engage and remind our service and NSmen on where they should dispose of their used uniforms. We take this matter very seriously. We will ensure that should there be any individuals who have been found to have violated these regulations or procedures, will be taken to task."

Upon collection by contractors, the discarded SAF uniforms are sent to be incinerated, under witness by SAF personnel.



