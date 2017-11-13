More checks on public drains ahead of monsoon season: PUB

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Ahead of the Northeast Monsoon season, routine checks of drainage systems at critical installations as well as construction sites have been ramped up to prepare for heavy rain and possible flash floods, said PUB on Monday (Nov 13).

The national water agency said it is working with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to inspect road tunnels, vehicular underpasses as well as selected MRT stations -including Chinatown, Orchard and Cityhall - with flood protection barriers.

It is also stepping up checks at about 100 major construction work sites to ensure that public drains around the sites are free flowing.

This is on top of bi-monthly checks at 28 construction sites located close to major canals to make sure that no debris or construction materials obstruct the canals.

Predictive and preventive measures have also been put in place. Currently, PUB has 208 water level sensors installed in major drains and canals across Singapore. These sensors provide real-time data on water levels and serve to enhance PUB's live monitoring of site conditions during heavy storms. This is complemented by some 200 closed-circuit television cameras which help to monitor flood-prone areas and hot spots.

The National Environment Agency will also increase the frequency of its checks and cleaning of public drains and Drop-Inlet Chambers in low-lying areas and hotspots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flood advisories have also been issued to businesses and residents residing in flood-prone areas such as Lorong Buangkok and Jervois Road as well as reminders to building owners to inspect and ensure their on-site drainage systems are operationally ready.