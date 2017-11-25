More daycare spaces for seniors over next 2 years

SINGAPORE: Three more senior care centres will be opened by the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) over the next one to two years, to bring an estimated 180 more daily additional senior care places in Singapore.



This was announced by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong at the official opening of its second centre, PCF Sparkle Care@Yew Tee on Saturday (Nov 25).

"When you talk to the elderly, they want to grow old where they are staying ... this is where a senior care centre conveniently located at the void deck is very useful," said Mr Wong who is Chairman for PCF Council Management.



He added that the need for such services are "very real" due to the nation's ageing population.

"We would like to do more but this takes time and we need to build up capabilities ... just as PCF is synonymous with quality preschool, over a period of time, we hope to be known as a provider which provides quality senior care services in Singapore."

The centre at Yew Tee began operations in February this year and offers services such as dementia day care and nursing care. It has a daily capacity of 60 seniors for day care and 30 for rehabilitation.

While Yew Tee is a relatively young town, Member of Parliament Alex Yam who oversees the area, said the town believes in planning ahead and they were fortunate to have the space available for the centre.

"Over the last nine months of operation, we've seen how useful it is to have a centre like Sparkle Care within the community," said Mr Alex Yam.

The first PCF senior care centre was opened two years ago at Changi Simei.



Most seniors PCF care for, across their two centres, suffer from multiple diseases; these include Parkinson's, diabetes and hypertension. And about 20 to 30 per cent of seniors are wheelchair-bound.

PCF, the largest preschool operator in Singapore with more than 360 PCF Sparkletots centres across the island, also brings their young charges from branches near the senior care centres for inter-generational bonding sessions at least once a month.

Like other senior care centres, places at PCF Sparkle Care are through referral by official agencies, and seniors have to be aged 60 and above.