More discounts as FairPrice launches brown rice campaign

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice on Thursday (Oct 5) announced discounts on its house brand wholegrain rice products, the second time it has done so since PM Lee's National Day Rally call to promote healthy eating.



As part of a brown rice public education campaign, the supermarket chain is taking 10 per cent off three products - FairPrice brown unpolished rice, red unpolished rice and Thai rice blend - until Oct 18.

Dedicated brown rice bays have also been installed at more than 30 FairPrice outlets islandwide to make the product more visible and prominent to shoppers. These will be progressively rolled out to all of its outlets, FairPrice said.

As part of the campaign, there will also be in-store collateral promoting the nutritional benefits of brown rice, as well as recipes that incorporate wholegrain rice.

FairPrice stores have seen a more than 15 per cent year-on-year increase in the sales of brown rice products over the past three years, the company said.

The supermarket chain on Thursday also launched the ninth edition of its annual FairPrice Walk for Rice, which aims to raise 500,000 bowls of rice to benefit more than 7,000 underprivileged families in the South East district.

For every 200m of walking completed at various community activities between Oct 5 and Dec 7 or for each participating product sold from Oct 5 to Oct 18, FairPrice Foundation will donate one bowl of brown rice and one bowl of white rice towards the campaign.