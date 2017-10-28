More effort needed from grassroots to reach out to the community: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Amid new challenges like extremism and technology disruptions, more effort is needed from grassroots leaders and volunteers to reach out and strengthen ties with residents, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing on Saturday (Oct 28).

Mr Chan, who also serves as the Deputy Chairman of the People's Association, said: "We need to widen our base ... to reach out to groups that are beyond the geographical boundaries of Residents' Committee and community centres, the non-geographical groups in the cyberspace."

Mr Chan was speaking at the annual People's Association (PA) Grassroots Seminar, where he announced new directions for the PA in the coming year.

He added that along with strengthening ties with the community, the PA will focus on leveraging technology to enhance residents' experiences as well as building stronger partnerships to implement programmes for the people.

Meanwhile, the PA said more programmes have been launched in the past year as it expands its outreach to the community.

These range from giving health support to lonely seniors, to explaining policies and schemes to residents.

