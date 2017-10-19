More fire safety measures needed as population ages: MPs

The take-up rate for fire extinguishers and smoke alarms remain low, but fire incidents are a real risk for elders living alone.

SINGAPORE: Mdm Khatoon Mazman lives alone in a studio apartment. Her children have homes of their own, but the 74-year-old is very independent, doing many of her chores and errands by herself.



Come 2030, one in four people - or more than 900,000 people - will be aged 65 and above, while the number of seniors living alone is expected to more than double to 83,000.



For a segment of vulnerable elderly who are socially isolated or have certain disabilities, living alone may pose more safety risks - including fire incidents.



This was what was sparked Tanjong Pagar Member of Parliament (MP) Joan Pereira to file a parliamentary question on the maintenance of smoke alarms, which will be installed in all newly-built homes from next June.



“We are facing an ageing population, and I do talk to my elderly," Tanjong Pagar MP Joan Pereira told Channel NewsAsia. "Many of them do share with me that they don’t just forget to turn off the stoves, sometimes they forget to turn off the fan, switch or TV when they go out."



"Forgetfulness is something that is afflicting my elderly, so that is why I feel that this initiative is extremely important," she said.



According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), four elderly residents died in home fires over the past two years. This included an elderly woman who died in a home fire last October. Investigations found that it was caused by lighted joss sticks and candles, which came into contact with her hoarding of cardboard and other flammable materials.



SCDF received more than 4,000 fire calls last year, most of which took place in homes. The number of resulting injuries has also risen by 30 per cent in the past decade.



Agreeing on the need for more fire safety measures - including smoke alarms - was Jurong MP Rahayu Mahzam: "Anything that can go towards helping or preventing unforeseen circumstances or a bigger tragedy happening - if it can be detected early, these are all welcome changes and initiatives."



"RESIDENTS THINKING THAT IT WILL NOT HAPPEN TO ME"



While the authorities have long encouraged residents to have fire extinguishers and smoke alarms, Channel NewsAsia understands that the take-up rate remains low.



"There are a lot of residents thinking that it will not happen to me," said Active Fire director Chua Cheng Kong. "We see news reporting almost every week, every month (on fires), but still (they have) that 'I’m not that unfortunate' mindset."



However, sales of fire safety products - such as smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and fire blankets - have picked up in recent months, according to fire safety equipment companies Channel NewsAsia spoke to.



"In the past three years even before the London residential fire we saw an increase 20 per cent annually," Mr Chua said, referring to the high-profile Grenfell fire in June, which killed an estimated 80 residents. "And there’s a surge in the past three months after that incident."



"Just that the number of people that really purchase and get themselves equipped compared to number of households out there is still very little," he added.



Another company that saw a spike in sales was FireSafetySG.com.



"Within 10 days (of the London fire) we sold about 20 fire safety packages," said director LiLi Pan. Each package includes a home fire extinguisher, a smoke alarm and a fire blanket. "Within half a month we had 20 to 25 orders, but after that it went back to two to four sales a week."



MAINTENANCE AND FEASIBILITY ISSUES



Countries that have implemented smoke alarm laws have seen a difference. The US was among the first to have made home smoke alarms mandatory in 1976, while Japan was the first Asian country to mandate them in 2006.



Studies have shown that fatal fire incidents in Japan and the US have almost halved - with fatal fire incidences in homes with no smoke alarms decreasing by 41 per cent in Japan, and 46 per cent in the US.



But while Channel NewsAsia understands that the cost of installing the alarms may be borne by the authorities, homeowners must upkeep them - a cost not all can afford. A smoke alarm can cost anywhere between S$25 up to $100.



Users are also encouraged to test their alarms on a monthly basis by pressing a button on the detector - something not all elderly, especially those with physical disabilities, are capable of doing.



On top of this, residents who have hearing or vision problems may not be alerted even if their homes are equipped with these alarms. For this reason, Ms Pereira said that she hopes that the authorities would consider linking the smoke alarms to a central alert system.



"So that in the event of emergencies, our SCDF officers can respond almost immediately," said the MP of the Henderson-Dawson area, where around 30 per cent of its 40,000 residents are 55 years old and older.



Responding in Parliament to Ms Pereira, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said that residents with hearing or vision problems could consider models with "additional features, such as alerts via vibrating pads or visual alarms."



"I think between SCDF, HDB and PA (People's Association) grassroots, I’m quite sure we can work out a good approach to maintenance," said Ms Teo, adding that its maintenance is being carefully considered by SCDF and that feedback from advisors would be incorporated into the scheme's design.



RESIDENTS' PART IN PREVENTING HOME FIRES



But elderly residents too have a part to play in preventing home fires.



A resident, who only wanted to be known as Mdm Lim, used to hoard items in and outside her flat in Jurong - prompting a notice from the authorities.



"This has been given a letter to me encouraging people do not hoard the place, corridor especially," said the 62-year-old. "So I know they’re trying to prevent a fire hazard to neighbours and myself."



"A lot of elderly people, always the connection is fire hazard. I know but I can’t help it… I’m not God, I also cannot prevent fire. But whatever safety things I do, I do," she said.



Over the past year, a non-profit organisation has been helping Mdm Lim clear out the items from her house, some of which were collected two decades ago.



"Our concern for hoarding and fire safety issues is for the homeowner themselves," said Habitat for Humanity programme manager Sim Chunhui. "Because if a fire does break out it’s pretty hard for the elderly especially to run out from their houses if they have to climb over a lot of things."



However, Ms Sim stressed that hoarding forms a "small minority" of cases and often involves psychological factors such as trauma and depression. Fire incidents could also be linked to issues such as forgetfulness or a lack of basic safety awareness, she pointed out.



One way to overcome this is by raising awareness of fire safety amongst the elderly, suggested Ms Rahayu.



"On a bigger level, it’s about creating platforms, educating elderly to take care of themselves, because people can’t be watching them 24/7," she said. "Aside from leveraging on technology, they also need to be equipped with knowledge to take care of themselves and their homes."



In the event of a fire, SCDF said it tries to arrive at the scene within eight minutes. But ultimately, what happens during this time is crucial.



"It’s going to be reality there’s going to be some lag time, even if the emergency is called out to fire station," Ms Mahzam said. "Within that time, so much can be done to help and save the elderly."



"Even if I can give alarms, even if I can call out for help, people need to come and quickly be there. So that also we have to build, understanding that we all play a part in the safety of the elderly."

